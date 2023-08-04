The Ethical Implications of Facial Recognition Technology and AI

The proliferation of cameras in public spaces has raised ethical concerns regarding the use of facial recognition technology. Clint Hursham, a doctoral student at the University of Kansas, focused his research on the privacy issues associated with facial recognition technology. He concluded that such technologies pose serious privacy risks, regardless of alternative perspectives on privacy.

To address these ethical concerns and promote responsible AI use, Northeastern University’s Ethics Institute offers a summer training program for graduate students. The program aims to equip researchers with the necessary skills to analyze artificial intelligence and data systems from an ethical perspective. It covers topics such as data privacy, racial bias, algorithmic fairness, and the impact of disinformation on language models.

Throughout the program, students engage in discussions and develop oral arguments based on daily readings. They also work on developing their own original theses related to the ethical aspects of AI. The training includes professional development workshops on grant funding and scholarships, as well as guest speaker sessions featuring prominent ethics researchers.

According to Ronald Sandler, director of the Ethics Institute, there is a pressing need for ethics-focused programs in the field of AI and data due to its relatively new nature. The institute has a strong cohort of experts in this area and aims to fill the gap in ethical research related to transparency, justice, privacy, and responsibility in sociotechnical systems.

The program at Northeastern is supported by the National Science Foundation, which has awarded two grants to fund the initiative for a total of three years. After the grant period ends, the institute plans to seek additional funding to sustain the program. In addition to the graduate program, the institute also offers AI and data ethics courses for high school and undergraduate students in collaboration with other departments on campus.