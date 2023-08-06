Can Washington Keep Up with the Regulation of A.I.?

The Biden administration recently held a White House summit where the heads of seven different A.I. companies, including Meta, Google, and OpenAI, signed “voluntary commitments” to protect artificial intelligence. However, while the A.I. industry continues to advance rapidly, the process of regulation in Washington remains slow.

The Biden administration recognizes the need for regulation in the growing and influential field of artificial intelligence. The summit at the White House demonstrated their urgency in addressing this issue.

In Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has proposed a framework for approaching A.I. regulation. However, the congressional process is known for its slow pace. The executive branch, on the other hand, possesses powers that Congress does not, such as the presidential bully pulpit and executive powers. The summit aimed to establish standards with the major stakeholders, but enforcing these standards remains a challenge.

The White House indicated that an executive order related to A.I. is in the works. However, the details of this order have not been disclosed yet. The executive branch has the advantage of being able to act more swiftly than other branches of government.

During conversations with the A.I. companies, it became evident that they have different approaches and priorities. For example, the White House proposed a watermarking requirement to combat misinformation, disinformation, and build trust. Some companies, like Google, have already announced plans for watermarking, while others, like OpenAI, are developing APIs for social media platforms to disclose A.I.-generated content.

Another point of disagreement among the companies was metadata inclusion, specifically regarding A.I.-generated images. OpenAI suggested including information about the A.I. platform that generated the image.

While members of Congress take the concerns of A.I. companies into account, it does not necessarily mean they craft regulations accordingly. A.I. companies are aware of the public and legislative scrutiny faced by the tech industry and are striving to present themselves as responsible and proactive.

In terms of policy positions, lawmakers from both parties are acknowledging the need for action in regulating A.I. It is not strictly a partisan issue, but rather a divide between those who prioritize business interests and those focused on consumer advocacy.

In terms of regulatory agencies, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has the authority to address issues related to A.I., such as discrimination, false advertising, and fraud, under the existing laws. Lina Khan, a key figure at the FTC, has been assertive in pursuing companies for such violations.

Overall, while the Biden administration and Congress are attempting to address the regulation of A.I., the dynamic and fast-paced nature of the industry poses challenges for effective and timely regulation.