Survey Shows 44% of Students Using AI for Homework, 60% Consider Using AI to Cheat

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 30, 2023
A new survey conducted by Junior Achievement has revealed that 44 percent of students will likely utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to complete their homework assignments this year. The survey also found that 60 percent of teens have considered using AI to cheat on their schoolwork, while almost half stated that they know someone who uses AI in this manner.

Scott DiMauro, president of the Ohio Education Association, believes that it is only natural for students to seek shortcuts when new technologies are introduced. He notes that similar trends have occurred with the implementation of Google search and cell phone usage in schools. DiMauro emphasizes the need for educators to establish clear guidelines and boundaries for the use of AI as a learning tool rather than a means of cheating.

According to DiMauro, teachers hold mixed opinions about the integration of AI into the classroom. Some educators are threatened by this change, while others see it as an opportunity to transform teaching dynamics. DiMauro predicts that AI may eventually become a mainstream teaching tool but asserts that it can never entirely replace the role of a caring, qualified, and committed educator.

Certain teachers advocate for AI technology that enables individualized instruction, providing one-on-one assistance, support, and intervention for students who require additional help. AI can also be used to offer real-time feedback, eliminating the need for teachers to spend excessive time grading assignments. However, DiMauro emphasizes that professional development and training are crucial for utilizing AI effectively.

Overall, the survey results highlight both the potential benefits and challenges associated with the use of AI in education. As the integration of AI continues to evolve, it is important for educators to navigate this technology mindfully and ensure that it enhances learning opportunities for students while maintaining educational integrity.

