The Rise of AI-Generated Content in Media Organizations

The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in media organizations has raised concerns about the quality and accuracy of the content produced. News Corp, for instance, reportedly utilizes generative AI to generate 3,000 news stories a week in Australia. This trend is not unique to News Corp, as media companies worldwide are adopting AI to generate content at a faster pace and on a larger scale.

However, it is important to note that large language models like GPT-4, often used in AI content generation, do not produce facts. Instead, they predict language, turning them into automated “mansplaining” machines that are sometimes wrong but always confident. The re-packaging of AI-generated material as journalism is a cause for concern due to issues of inaccuracy, misinformation, and poor reading experience.

While content farms have existed before the advent of AI, the use of AI has accelerated the speed, scale, and spread of such content. News Corp’s significant reach in Australia makes its AI usage particularly noteworthy. Although the generated material focuses mainly on local service information, such as fuel prices and traffic updates, it serves as an indicator of where the industry may be headed.

Instances of AI-generated articles riddled with errors have already been witnessed, prompting concerns among readers. This has led to movements by writers and workers in the industry, including unionizing and striking, calling for better protection and accountability regarding AI-generated writing. The question arises whether Australian journalists should advocate for AI regulation to address these concerns.

The use of generative AI is part of a broader transition within mainstream media organizations towards behaving like data-hungry digital platforms aiming to monetize attention. Opposition by media corporations to essential reforms in privacy regulations further demonstrates their alignment with the digital platform business model. Adding AI-generated content to this equation will exacerbate the problem rather than improve it.

One potential consequence of an internet dominated by AI-generated content is the training of new models on AI outputs instead of human-made material. This could lead to a self-perpetuating cycle, creating a digital ouroboros akin to the infamous inbred Habsburg royal dynasty. Such Habsburg AI systems are heavily trained on the outputs of other generative AIs, which could result in exaggerated, grotesque features in the content.

Research suggests that large language models like ChatGPT struggle when trained on data generated by other AIs instead of original human material, leading to a decline in content quality. Media organizations that heavily rely on AI-generated content are accelerating this problem. However, there is a glimmer of optimism in the potential self-destruction of rampant AI-generated content.

Despite the concerns surrounding AI-generated content, AI can be beneficial in other areas of media. It can enhance accessibility by assisting with tasks like transcribing audio content, generating image descriptions, and facilitating text-to-speech delivery. These applications offer genuine excitement.

Tying a struggling media industry to generative AI and surveillance capitalism will not benefit Australia in the long run. There is a need for genuine, local reporting to serve regional areas, and Australian journalists require protection from the encroachment of AI on their jobs. It is crucial to foster a robust, sustainable, and diverse media landscape that holds those in power accountable and keeps the public informed, rather than replicating the problems exported from Silicon Valley.