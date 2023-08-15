The Impact of AI on Art and Creativity

The emergence of AI-image generators has sparked a debate about whether art created by artificial intelligence can be considered authentic and whether it poses a threat to human artists. Faculty members from various creative fields were interviewed to gather their perspectives on AI as a collaborator, tool, or threat.

Daphne Kalotay, a writer and instructor at Harvard Extension School, believes that while AI may excel at mimicking human writing styles and experimentation with language, it lacks true insight and experience. She suggests that commercial genres with recognizable styles may be particularly at risk. Kalotay emphasizes that genuine vision from living in a particular physical world cannot be replicated by AI.

Yosvany Terry, a musician and lecturer on music, argues that AI currently cannot replicate or transmit emotions through music. He believes that the improvisational and collaborative nature of jazz and creative music cannot be replicated by AI without intelligence, curiosity, and musical vocabulary. Terry acknowledges that AI has been used for film and television composition but notes that AI compositions lack surprise, emotion, and silence, which he considers essential elements in music.

Ruth Stella Lingford, an independent animator and lecturer, acknowledges that AI threatens jobs in the animation industry but also sees potential for collaboration. While Lingford mentioned the possibility of using AI as an assistant in her work, she personally enjoys the repetitiveness of the animation process and finds it integral to her creative process. Lingford believes that AI can approximate some aspects of the creative process by combining images from different sources in a random manner. However, she also highlights the importance of human guidance throughout the filmmaking process to ensure successful results.

Overall, these faculty members suggest that while AI may have the potential to assist in artistic endeavors, it currently falls short of true creativity and cannot replicate the unique insights and experiences of human artists. They emphasize the importance of recognizing and preserving human creativity while embracing the opportunities that AI and technological advancements may bring.