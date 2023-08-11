CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Why Was JCPS’ Bus Situation Disastrous?

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 11, 2023
The bus situation at JCPS (Jefferson County Public Schools) was highly problematic, and the union president of Local Teamsters 783, John Stovall, attributed it to a system called AlphaRoute. AlphaRoute is an artificial intelligence system developed by a team of PhD-level researchers and former public sector executives. It uses MIT-based algorithms to optimize districtwide bus fleets. JCPS had been using AlphaRoute to generate its bus stops.

Stovall believes that the district needs to stop using AlphaRoute and thoroughly re-analyze the stops and routes that have buses traveling from one end of town to the other. He argues that simply running routes every day will not resolve the issues and that a comprehensive examination of the routes and stops is necessary.

It is worth mentioning that JCPS is not the only district to face problems with the AlphaRoute system. Columbus City Schools in Ohio also encountered major issues last year, despite having fewer students on buses. AlphaRoute acknowledged the difficulties faced by JCPS and stated that they are unsure of the root causes of the problems. They believe the issues were likely a result of significant changes to bus routing made necessary by the district’s severe driver shortage and the implementation of a new school assignment model. AlphaRoute expressed confidence that the new bell times and routes will eventually work as planned. They assured JCPS of their support throughout the process.

Stovall emphasized that the drivers were only given seven days to practice their routes and should have been given more time to familiarize themselves. He revealed that a dozen bus drivers have either quit or demoted themselves to another position due to the chaos. Stovall recommended that the district cancel classes for the following week, acknowledging the need for more time to solve the problem. JCPS intends to meet with UPS to seek logistical assistance, although the timing of this meeting is currently uncertain.

