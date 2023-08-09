Nao Medical, a New York City-based urgent care clinic with multiple locations, has caught attention for its website flooded with AI-generated content. Although well-written and structured, these posts are often inaccurate and unrelated to medical issues.

Among the concerning posts is an explanation of a fabricated medical condition called “Derek Jeter Herpes Tree,” supposedly a rare viral infection affecting trees. Additionally, there are misleading claims that Ivermectin can restore the sense of smell in COVID-19 patients and that excessive shrimp consumption can lead to iodine poisoning. Furthermore, the website introduces non-existent medical technologies such as the “Cloud 5 Zinc Shell” and a healthcare solution called “Chicken Par Y.”

Numerous nonsensical posts can be found on the website when searching for various topics alongside the keywords “Nao Medical.” Some posts may initially seem sensible, while others make no logical sense at all.

One post even suggests that participating in color guard activities (those who wave flags in marching bands) can be a “fun and effective” alternative to colonoscopy procedures, mistakenly confusing the color guard with Cologuard, an at-home colon cancer screening test.

While urgent care clinic websites are typically relied upon for appointments and medical information, Nao Medical’s website has seemingly aimed to increase its Google ranking by creating a large quantity of content, sacrificing accuracy and relevance.

It is essential for individuals seeking reliable medical information to exercise caution when browsing websites and to consult trusted sources for accurate guidance and advice.