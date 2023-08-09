A New York City-based urgent care clinic called Nao Medical is generating a massive amount of content on its website using artificial intelligence (AI). While the posts are well-written and structured, they often lack accuracy. The clinic seems to be employing this strategy to boost its ranking on Google.

Nao Medical’s website features posts on a variety of topics, some of which make sense, while others are nonsensical. One post discusses a supposed medical condition called “Derek Jeter Herpes Tree,” which is actually a fictitious condition affecting trees. Another post claims that Ivermectin can help COVID-19 patients regain their sense of smell, which is not true. There is also a post warning about iodine poisoning from consuming excessive amounts of shrimp, which is highly unlikely. Additionally, Nao Medical promotes non-existent technologies like the “Cloud 5 Zinc Shell” and the “Chicken Par Y” as revolutionary healthcare solutions.

The clinic’s content scheme can be seen as an attempt to manipulate search engine rankings by flooding the internet with seemingly informative content. However, the accuracy and reliability of the information are questionable.

One example of the clinic’s misleading posts is an article recommending color guard as an alternative to traditional colonoscopy procedures. The post wrongly identifies the color guard as a fun and effective alternative to colonoscopy, confusing it with Cologuard, an at-home colon cancer screening test.

While some of Nao Medical’s posts may appear sensible at first glance, their true purpose is to exploit SEO tactics rather than provide accurate and valuable information to users.

It is important for readers to critically evaluate the information they encounter online and verify its reliability from credible sources. Search engines like Google continuously strive to improve their algorithms to present users with the most trustworthy and relevant results.