Language Models Like ChatGPT Outperform Physicians in Compassion and Advice Quality: Study

New research published in JAMA Internal Medicine reveals that language models, such as ChatGPT developed by OpenAI, are preferred over human physicians for answering health-related questions. While AI assistants cannot replace doctors, integrating them into health systems could revolutionize medicine.

The study involved selecting 195 exchanges from the subreddit r/AskDocs, where a verified physician provided responses to public questions. The original questions were given to ChatGPT, which generated responses. These responses were evaluated by a panel of three licensed healthcare professionals who were unaware of the source.

The findings were remarkable. The panel preferred ChatGPT responses 79% of the time and rated them higher in quality and empathy compared to physician responses. ChatGPT’s responses were 3.6 times more likely to be rated as “good” or “very good” in quality, and 9.8 times more likely to be rated as “empathetic” or “very empathetic” compared to physicians.

Dr. Eric Ayers, one of the study’s authors, emphasized the immense opportunities for improving healthcare with AI. He believes that AI-augmented care is the future of medicine, as integrating AI assistants like ChatGPT could provide faster and more accurate responses for physicians while delivering personalized and empathetic care to patients.

Venture capital has been heavily investing in AI to capitalize on these opportunities. OpenAI secured a $10 billion deal with Microsoft Corp., and many top deals have focused on artificial intelligence. Retail investors have also started investing in healthcare-technology-based venture funds to participate in this growing sector.

Beyond improving patient care, AI assistants could also alleviate the burden on physicians. By managing workload and providing better support, AI assistants like ChatGPT can help doctors provide high-quality care to their patients. Dr. Aaron Goodman, another study co-author, stated that ChatGPT is a tool he’d like to use in his medical practice.

However, the goal is not to replace doctors entirely. Dr. Adam Poliak, a study co-author, emphasized that physicians are still needed to make clinical decisions and manage care. AI assistants like ChatGPT can complement their expertise and enhance the quality of care patients receive.

This study offers a glimpse into the transformative potential of AI assistants. When used in conjunction with physicians, they can significantly improve the overall quality of healthcare.