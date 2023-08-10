Fabric Genie: AI-powered Design for Fabrics

Last year, a couple decided to send Christmas cards designed by artificial intelligence (AI). They used an AI-powered website to create a picture of a springer spaniel going down a hill on a sledge in the style of Salvador Dali. This concept of using AI to create specific designs has expanded into the world of fabrics.

The Millshop Online, a UK textiles business, has developed an AI-powered tool called Fabric Genie. This tool turns text descriptions into patterns that can be printed onto cotton or cotton-linen mix fabrics. The company’s director, Carl Fisher, explains that Fabric Genie is an example of how AI is encroaching into multiple fields. The tool uses complex code to generate designs from ideas, allowing people to turn their ideas into reality without any friction.

Fabric Genie works by taking a text description or an uploaded photo and generating design options. Users can select from the designs presented and order samples to be sent out for review. However, opinions on AI in fabric design are mixed. Some argue that AI designs lack taste and soul and that the best creative work comes from research, knowledge, experience, and human instinct. Others believe that AI can benefit designers by speeding up the creative process or research phase of an idea.

There is a significant price difference between AI-made designs and traditionally made designs. AI-made designs are simply printed onto the fabric, while traditionally made designs are woven through the fabric. The affordability of AI-made designs makes them accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Currently, there are no copyright issues with AI-made designs based on existing human-made designs, as long as they are requested “in the style of.” This gives people more freedom to explore different designs and styles.

Overall, Fabric Genie and similar AI-powered tools are revolutionizing the fabric design industry by making it easier and more affordable for people to create their own unique designs.