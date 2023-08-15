AI Empowers Non-Native English Speakers in Job Market

When Carlos Cabrera and his family immigrated to the U.S. from Venezuela in 2019, they faced challenges finding suitable employment despite his qualifications as a chemical engineer. He resorted to taking odd jobs to make ends meet. However, his luck changed when he discovered the nonprofit organization Upwardly Global and artificial intelligence (AI). Upwardly Global helped Cabrera purchase a laptop, provided career training, and AI technology assisted him in refining his resume and cover letters. Using ChatGPT, an AI chatbot, he now sends out well-written cover letters tailored to match his skills with job descriptions. Thanks to AI, Cabrera recently secured a job as a project manager at a global energy supplier.

Research conducted by Emma van Inwegen, a Ph.D. student at MIT’s Sloan School of Management, reveals that AI has the potential to level the playing field for non-native English speakers seeking employment. The study analyzed 480,948 job seekers who applied for English-speaking positions despite living in non-English-speaking countries. Among those who utilized AI in their job applications, 7.8% were more likely to be hired and earned wages that were 8.4% higher than their counterparts who did not use AI.

Furthermore, the study found that employers did not show dissatisfaction with AI users in their workforce. AI technology also benefits small businesses by enhancing efficiency and productivity. Anip Patel, founder of CaPatel Investments, attests to the time-saving advantages of using AI for tasks such as creating brochures and presentations.

While AI may displace some jobs in the short term, experts assert that it will ultimately create new job opportunities across various fields. The World Economic Forum predicts that AI will eliminate 85 million jobs globally by 2025 but generate 97 million new jobs in areas like big data, machine learning, information security, and digital marketing.

AI facilitates the selection of ideal candidates for job positions, resulting in happier employees who feel appreciated and valued. It also saves time for hiring managers by accurately identifying suitable candidates from a smaller pool of resumes. Additionally, if a company realizes it requires different skills for a position during the interview process, AI can quickly adapt and search for alternative candidates.

In conclusion, AI not only benefits non-native English speakers in the job market but also provides efficiency and cost-saving advantages for businesses. While concerns about job displacement exist, AI technology ultimately fosters job creation and improved outcomes for both job seekers and employers.