Vaidio 7.1 Launches Vaidio on Cloud and Introduces Specialized Object Detection and Enhancements

IronYun Inc. has announced the official launch of Vaidio 7.1, the latest release of the Vaidio AI Vision Platform. This version brings the advantages of cloud-based applications through Vaidio on Cloud and introduces Specialized Object Detection and enhancements to FR, LPR, and alerts.

Vaidio on Cloud is Kubernetes enabled, allowing it to run on any cloud or hybrid cloud environment. This provides enterprise customers and integrators with cloud expertise the ability to easily scale up and down, manage licenses, provision and configure cameras in large-scale environments, and take advantage of the benefits of the cloud.

The Vaidio AI Vision Platform is an open platform that combines advanced AI-enabled video analytics with existing IP cameras and video infrastructures. With the release of version 7.1, the platform expands its applications and demonstrates IronYun’s commitment to rapid development.

One of the key features of Vaidio 7.1 is the expiration for LR (license plate recognition) and LPR (license plate recognition) targets. This feature automatically removes targets from FR and LPR lists once the user-defined date is reached. It is useful for granting temporary access permissions, managing contractors and vendors, and enhancing parking access control.

IronYun is a leader in AI vision for security, safety, and operational applications. The company has evolved the Vaidio Platform to create a resource-efficient, open platform. IronYun is recognized as a ‘Major Player’ in video analytics by IDC and has received multiple awards for the Vaidio Platform, including ISC West New Product Showcase Awards. The platform is deployed across various industries globally, including government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers.

Overall, Vaidio 7.1 brings new features and enhancements to the Vaidio AI Vision Platform, providing users with advanced video analytics solutions that are agile, scalable, and efficient.