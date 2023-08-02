Iran Considers Draconian Bill on Hijab-Wearing

Just weeks ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian authorities are considering a new bill on hijab-wearing that experts say would enshrine harsh punitive measures into law. The draft law sets out a range of proposals, including longer prison terms for women who refuse to wear the veil, stiff penalties for celebrities and businesses who flout the rules, and the use of artificial intelligence to identify women in breach of the dress code.

Experts believe that the bill, which has not yet been passed, is a warning to Iranians that the regime will not back down from its stance on the hijab despite the mass demonstrations that took place last year. The bill was submitted by the judiciary to the government for consideration earlier this year and has since been approved by the Legal and Judicial Commission. It is set to be submitted to the Board of Governors and then introduced on the floor of parliament.

Iran’s parliament will work on finalizing the text and voting on the bill “in the next two months.” The establishment’s aim is to “reassert authority over veiling and the requirements expected of women”. The hijab has long been a point of contention in Iran. The new bill would reclassify failure to wear the hijab as a more severe offense, punishable by a five-to-ten-year prison sentence as well as a higher fine.

Under the new law, business owners who do not enforce the hijab requirement will face steeper fines, potentially amounting to three months’ of their business profit, and face bans on leaving the country or participating in public or cyberactivity for up to two years. The bill also targets celebrities, who may face fines, exclusion from employment, bans on international travel, and social media activities.

The draft law would also mandate broader gender segregation in universities and other public spaces. It defines the lack of hijab for women as clothes that show a part of the body below the neck or above the ankles or forearms, or clothes that are revealing or tight. Some of the measures in the draft law have already been exercised by the Iranian security forces.