Iran Considers Draconian Hijab-Wearing Bill

Just weeks before the one-year anniversary of the mass protests in Iran, authorities in the country are contemplating a new draft law on hijab-wearing. The proposed bill includes harsh punitive measures such as longer prison terms for women refusing to wear the veil, stricter penalties for celebrities and businesses violating the dress code, and the use of artificial intelligence to identify women breaking the rules.

Experts believe that this bill sends a clear message to Iranians that the regime will not back down from its stance on the hijab, despite the widespread demonstrations last year. The judiciary submitted the bill to the government earlier this year, and it has since been approved by the Legal and Judicial Commission. It is set to be introduced in parliament, and the final text and vote are expected to take place within the next two months.

The new law is seen as a response to the protests that took place in September last year. The demonstrations were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who was detained by the authorities for not abiding by the country’s conservative dress code. While the regime’s morality police had largely pulled back following the protests, they recently announced their plan to resume enforcing the hijab requirement.

Under the current Iranian penal code, those in breach of the dress code could face 10 days to two months in prison or a fine ranging from 50,000 to 500,000 Iranian rials. However, the proposed bill would classify failure to wear the hijab as a more severe offense, punishable by a five-to-ten-year prison sentence and a higher fine of up to 360 million Iranian rials.

In addition to the stricter penalties, the bill also mandates the use of AI systems to identify perpetrators of illegal behavior, with plans to install cameras in public spaces. Business owners who do not enforce the hijab requirement may face fines equivalent to three months’ profits and could be subjected to travel bans or other restrictions. The bill also targets celebrities, who may be fined up to a tenth of their wealth and face employment restrictions.

The draft law also includes provisions for broader gender segregation in universities and other public spaces, with specific definitions of what types of clothing violate the dress code. Some of these measures have already been implemented by Iranian security forces, according to human rights lawyer Hossein Raeesi.

The proposed bill has sparked concerns among experts, who see it as an attempt by the regime to reassert its authority over veiling and the expectations placed on women. It remains to be seen how Iranians will respond to this new attempt to control their clothing choices.