Inworld: Using AI to Create Dynamic Dialogue in Gaming

Inworld, a startup launched in 2021 by the team behind API.AI, is a promising player in the field of generative AI for dynamic dialogue in gaming. By leveraging machine learning models and linking their tools to popular game engines, Inworld aims to create more lifelike and immersive gaming experiences. Their AI tools enable the creation of characters and non-playable characters (NPCs) that can autonomously chat and act to some extent.

Inworld’s NPCs are designed to learn, adapt, and navigate conversations using memory and recall. For example, an NPC can remember a player’s interests or dislikes and initiate goals and actions accordingly. Users can create unique personalities for the NPCs by describing them in natural language and mapping their emotions to specific goals and triggers. Furthermore, users have control over the information an NPC should know, such as shared lore and world contexts.

To maintain safety and brand integrity, Inworld incorporates safety features to control profanity, bias, and toxicity in NPC interactions. They also offer a tool called 4th Wall, which prevents NPCs from discussing topics outside the game’s lore to preserve immersion.

Inworld’s success in the market has attracted significant investments. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Stanford University, Samsung Next, Microsoft’s M12 fund, and Eric Schmidt’s First Spark Ventures have collectively invested around $30 million in the startup, bringing Inworld’s total funding to over $100 million, with a post-money valuation of $500 million. Additionally, Inworld has partnered with renowned brands and studios like NetEase Games, Niantic, ILM Immersive, and Lucasfilm’s storytelling studio to create AI-driven NPC experiences and interactive droids.

Looking beyond gaming, Inworld sees potential in marketing campaigns, automated customer service agents, and broader entertainment. They plan to release an open source version of their character creation tool, Character Engine, to attract hobbyists and expand their user base.

With increasing competition in the field of generative AI, Inworld will need to differentiate itself. However, the team’s vision and capacity to create novel user experiences position them well for success.