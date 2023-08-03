Inworld: Using AI to Create Dynamic Dialogue in Gaming

Inworld, a startup launched in 2021 by the founding team of API.AI, is at the forefront of developing AI technology to dynamically generate dialogue in video games. By integrating its dialogue- and voice-generating tools with popular game engines, Inworld aims to deliver more lifelike and immersive gaming experiences.

Using multiple machine learning models, Inworld claims to mimic the full range of human communication. This allows developers to create characters and non-playable characters (NPCs) that can engage in autonomous conversations and actions. Inworld’s NPCs have the ability to learn and adapt to new situations, remembering past interactions and initiating goals independently.

To create personalities for its NPCs, users can describe them in natural language and map their emotions to goals and triggers. Inworld also allows users to control the information an NPC should or shouldn’t know, such as shared lore and world contexts. Additionally, NPCs can gather information about players, such as their name, role, gender, level, and faction.

Inworld has implemented safety measures to ensure NPCs stay on brand and prevent harmful content. The startup provides controls for profanity, bias, and toxicity. It also offers a tool called 4th Wall, which preserves immersion by limiting NPC conversations to topics within the game’s lore.

Investors have shown confidence in Inworld’s potential. The startup recently raised approximately $30 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, bringing its total raised to over $100 million at a $500 million post-money valuation. Inworld has already worked with notable brands like NetEase Games, Niantic, and LG Uplus to develop AI-driven NPC experiences.

In addition to gaming, Inworld has plans to expand its applications to marketing campaigns, automated customer service agents, and broader entertainment. To attract more users, Inworld will be launching an open source version of its character creation tool, Character Engine, in the coming months.

With competition in the generative AI space increasing, Inworld will need to differentiate itself. However, with its technological advancements and financial backing, the company is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing demand for dynamic dialogue in video games and other sectors.

Post navigation