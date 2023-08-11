CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

AI Optimism Drives Tech Stocks, Analysts Warn of Bubble

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 11, 2023
AI Optimism Drives Tech Stocks, Analysts Warn of Bubble

Market participants are showing strong optimism about the potential of AI to drive future profits, leading to significant gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite, which is up more than 38% year-to-date. However, analysts are cautioning that a bubble effect may be forming, as the market gains are concentrated in a small number of big tech shares.

Nvidia stock has risen 190% this year, while Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, has gained over 154%, and Tesla is up by 99%. Morningstar Investment Management’s chief investment officer, Mike Coop, drew parallels between the concentration of huge valuations and the dotcom bubble of 1999, but noted that the current rally is different because the companies at its center are “established giants with major competitive advantages.”

Coop acknowledged that the surge in stock prices is fueled by the release of ChatGPT, announcements of heavy AI investments from companies, Nvidia’s strong performance, and the increased awareness of generative AI. However, he emphasized that the long-term effects of AI are unpredictable and that winners can emerge from unexpected sources.

While Coop acknowledged the firms’ sustainable competitive advantages and profitability, he warned that investors may be overconfident in their ability to forecast how AI will impact the market. He advised investors to remain mindful of the risks, diversify their portfolios, and be valuation aware. Coop highlighted the importance of considering stocks that are insulated against recession risks and offer good value, along with bonds, which have become more attractive over the past 18 months.

In conclusion, while there is optimism about the potential of AI, analysts warn that investors should exercise caution and not overpay for the promise of what AI may bring.

