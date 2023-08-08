Investments in AI Startups Continue to Surge

Since Microsoft invested billions of dollars into OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, other major tech companies have followed suit with significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI). This trend indicates that global tech giants are increasingly looking to incorporate AI-powered tools into their business operations.

According to Crunchbase, companies operating in the AI category raised $25 billion in funding during the first half of 2023, which accounts for approximately 18% of total global funding. Microsoft’s $10 billion investment in OpenAI at the beginning of the year is included in this figure. In 2022 alone, generative AI startups received $4.5 billion in funding, with 46 deals in the first quarter of 2023 amounting to $1.7 billion in funding. An additional $10.68 billion worth of deals was announced during this period.

Various AI-based startups have received substantial investments, with some even achieving unicorn status, surpassing a billion-dollar valuation in a short period of time. For example, Inflection AI recently reached a valuation of $4 billion after receiving funding from Microsoft, Nvidia, and other investors.

Notable AI startup investments include Inflection AI, which raised $1.3 billion only two months after the release of its chatbot Pi. The startup focuses on personal AI, similar to ChatGPT, to provide regular people with chatbots that assist with planning, scheduling, and gathering information. Another startup, Anthropic, received a $450 million funding round with participation from Google, Salesforce, and Zoom. Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI executives, created Claude, a competitor to ChatGPT. Cohere, a generative AI startup from Toronto, raised $270 million, offering interactive chat features and the ability to generate text for product descriptions.

Leading tech companies like Google, Microsoft, and Salesforce are heavily investing in AI across different areas, such as generative tools and manufacturing technology. Incorporation of AI-based suggestions on the Facebook platform led to a 7% increase in user engagement, as well as more targeted ads, ultimately boosting ad revenue. These investments have the potential to be profitable and beneficial to these companies in the long run.

The AI landscape is highly competitive, with major tech companies frequently announcing extensive funding rounds for AI startups. Chipmaker Nvidia made six deals in 2022 totaling $297 million, and Google and Salesforce Ventures participated in Anthropic’s $450 million funding round. Microsoft has made nine AI-based deals since 2021, investing in startups focused on self-driving cars and related technologies.

While it is difficult to predict the success of these AI startups, it is evident that major tech companies are making significant bets on the potential of AI. The increasing investments in AI startups suggest a strong belief in the transformative power of AI in various industries.