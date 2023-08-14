Investment in Artificial Intelligence Set to Impact Global GDP, says Goldman Sachs

According to economists at Goldman Sachs, the investment in artificial intelligence (AI) is on the rise and could potentially reach $200 billion globally by 2025. The economists believe that generative AI holds significant economic potential, with the potential to increase global labor productivity by over 1 percentage point annually in the decade following widespread usage.

However, for this large-scale transformation to occur, businesses will need to make substantial upfront investments in physical, digital, and human capital to acquire and implement new technologies, as well as reshape their business processes. The economists estimate that these investments could amount to approximately $200 billion globally by 2025, occurring prior to the realization of adoption and efficiency gains driving substantial productivity growth.

The United States is considered to be in the best position to take advantage of AI technology, with American companies likely being early adopters. While other countries like China may also experience an impact on their economies, the investment impact is expected to be smaller and potentially lag behind.

In the long term, AI-related investment could comprise as much as 2.5 to 4% of GDP in the US and 1.5 to 2.5% of GDP in other leading AI nations, if growth projections are fully realized. The economists anticipate that the investment impact will commence in the second half of this decade, primarily driven by the earlier adoption of larger firms in information and professional, scientific, and technical services.

The researchers estimate that AI investment could approach $100 billion in the US and $200 billion globally by 2025. Despite this rapid growth, the economists believe that the near-term impact on GDP is likely to be relatively modest. Currently, AI-related investment constitutes a low share of both US and global GDP.

In conclusion, investment in AI is expected to have a significant impact on global GDP. The US is poised to be at the forefront of AI adoption, with other countries potentially lagging behind.