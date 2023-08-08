Affordable AI Stocks You Should Consider

The artificial intelligence (AI) industry is rapidly growing, with analysts projecting its value to reach nearly $2 trillion by 2030. This makes investing in AI stocks a potentially lucrative opportunity. However, investing in AI on a budget can be challenging, especially considering the high valuations of some prominent companies in the sector.

One affordable AI stock to consider is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), the parent company of Google. Despite its high earnings multiples, Alphabet has strong fundamentals and potential for future growth. Its integration of AI-based chatbots, such as OpenAI and ChatGPT, can leverage the vast amount of data within the Google ecosystem. According to a 10-year discounted cash flow (DCF) model, the fair value of Alphabet (GOOG) is estimated to be $147.50, while it currently trades at $128.54. Additionally, Alphabet has a stable balance sheet, consistent profitability, and a strong revenue growth rate, making it an attractive undervalued AI stock.

Another budget-friendly AI stock is IBM (NYSE:IBM). While IBM may not be as exciting as some of its competitors, its forward multiple and free cash flow valuation are relatively low compared to the sector median. IBM’s Watson AI platform has already demonstrated its usefulness in real-world applications, and the company’s reputation adds to its trust factor. Despite modest stock performance, investing in IBM for its AI potential may yield long-term benefits.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB), a tax and accounting service provider, may not seem like an obvious choice for AI investing. However, the company has introduced AI technology to help users find tax refunds that other software programs may miss. As the gig economy continues to grow, H&R Block could benefit from the increased complexity in tax profiles for independent contractors. The stock is currently priced at a discounted forward multiple, ranking better than 93% of its peers, making it an attractive option for budget AI investing.

Investing in AI on a budget is possible by considering undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. Alphabet, IBM, and H&R Block are examples of companies that offer affordable entry points into the AI sector. As always, it is important to conduct thorough research and consider your investment goals before making any investment decisions.