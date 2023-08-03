The Next Generation of Information Management Innovations

OpenText has announced opentext.ai, their vision for advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM) for their Information Management software. The company is introducing OpenText Aviator, a range of generative AI capabilities within their Information Management Cloud Editions. They are also launching OpenText Aviator Private Cloud, a managed services offering for hosting and managing private LLM data and models. The company’s capability roadmap, Titanium X, is being enhanced to provide deeper integration and leverage AI tools across Cloud Editions.

With opentext.ai, OpenText aims to enable customers to make the AI pivot by leveraging LLM-based capabilities. The poly-model approach allows customers to choose the right model for each task, bringing together predictive AI-led analytics, conversational search, and generative AI. This will help organizations improve customer engagement, develop smarter products, optimize internal operations, and make more informed decisions.

OpenText plans to enable several use cases, including automating customer service with conversational assistants, personalized marketing through autogenerated content, software development with predictive insights, accelerated onboarding of sales representatives, and improved supply chain management.

OpenText Aviator will offer practical generative AI on private secured data sources within each OpenText business cloud. The capabilities will be available to customers starting with Cloud Editions 23.4. OpenText invites customers to explore their design blueprints as they incorporate more AI features into their release cycles every 90 days.

For OpenText private cloud customers, there will be a new Professional Service offering to set up a private LLM using Aviator features or the customers’ own private cloud environment.

OpenText believes that AI will fundamentally change how companies operate and is excited to embark on this AI journey with their customers as their trusted partner.

