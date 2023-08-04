CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Next Generation of Information Management Innovations

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 4, 2023
Today, OpenText announces opentext.ai, the company’s vision and direction for AI. Opentext.ai is a new strategic approach to advance how customers can solve complex problems by applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLM) with their OpenText Information Management software.

Opentext.ai enables customers to make the AI pivot by bringing together predictive AI-led analytics, AI-powered conversational search, and generative AI. This advancement will enable organizations to create new types of customer engagement, build smarter products, improve internal operations, and make smarter decisions.

Some of the use cases that OpenText plans to enable include automating customer service and business support, providing personalized and autogenerated content for marketing, developing software applications with speed in R&D, accelerating onboarding of new sales representatives, and empowering employees in supply chain management.

OpenText Aviator is a family of practical and trusted generative AI capabilities within OpenText’s Information Management Cloud Editions. It includes capabilities for content, experience, business network, IT operations, developer operations, and cybersecurity. OpenText Aviator Private Cloud is a new managed services offering to host and manage private LLM data and models for OpenText private cloud customers.

OpenText has long approached AI-led automation by helping customers effectively manage information and complex data from all events. With the acquisition of Micro Focus in January 2023, OpenText expanded its mission to include new AI capabilities with Vertica and IDOL. OpenText has also layered in world-class cybersecurity to protect data and metadata at the code level, within core applications, and in the cloud.

Now with opentext.ai, the vision is a poly-model approach focused on the right model for the right job. Customers can take advantage of LLM-based capabilities within applications or utilize OpenText Cloud API Services to experiment with practical AI.

OpenText will continue to innovate with its Aviator capabilities, providing practical generative AI on private secured data sources. These capabilities will be available to customers starting with Cloud Editions 23.4. OpenText is also offering a Professional Service to help set up a private LLM for OpenText private cloud customers.

OpenText is excited about the opportunities that AI presents and is committed to being a trusted partner for customers on their AI journey.

