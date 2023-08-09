Gaya: Revolutionizing Insurance Workflows with AI-Powered Solutions

Gaya, a tech company founded in 2021, aims to revolutionize insurance workflows. Initially focused on redefining car ownership and car financials, Gaya has shifted its focus towards building a co-pilot for insurance. The company has developed a groundbreaking AI-powered browser extension to assist insurance brokers in their quoting workflows, eliminating the need for cumbersome copy and paste activities.

Insurance brokers spend a significant amount of their time on quoting, but traditional automation methods have fallen short in streamlining the process. Gaya’s innovative solution has received widespread acclaim from industry influencers, who recognize its potential to transform insurance broker operations. By retrieving context across carriers-portals, Gaya has a unique advantage that positions it as a major platform in the industry.

Gaya’s co-founders, Carl Ziade and Jean-Pierre Vertil, both Stanford MBAs, bring a wealth of expertise and innovation to the company. Carl’s experience in management, strategy, and growth at elite companies, paired with Jean-Pierre’s product and engineering mindset, make for a strong team.

The company has gained recognition in the insurance industry, earning a spot in the first batch of InsurTech startups at 101 Weston Labs. Gaya has also received support from forward-thinking agency owners who have invested in its pre-seed stage. This progress highlights the company’s promising journey towards transforming insurance broker workflows.

Gaya is committed to empowering insurance brokers with cutting-edge solutions. Their AI-powered clipboard for quoting has positioned them as a game-changer in the InsurTech space. As Gaya continues to innovate, it holds great potential to revolutionize the insurance industry.