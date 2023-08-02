Introducing AudioCraft: AI-generated Audio and Music

Imagine being able to explore new compositions without playing an instrument or easily adding a soundtrack to a video ad on Instagram. That’s the promise of AudioCraft, an AI tool that generates high-quality, realistic audio and music from text prompts.

AudioCraft consists of three models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. MusicGen generates music from text prompts, using specifically licensed music. Meanwhile, AudioGen generates audio from text prompts, utilizing public sound effects data. An improved version of the EnCodec decoder has also been released, allowing for higher quality music generation with fewer artifacts. Furthermore, the pre-trained AudioGen models have been made available, enabling users to generate environmental sounds and sound effects, such as a dog barking, cars honking, or footsteps on a wooden floor.

In an effort to advance the field of AI-generated audio and music, these models are being open-sourced. Researchers and practitioners can now access these models and train their own models with their own datasets. While there has been significant progress in generative AI for images, video, and text, audio has lagged behind due to its complexity and lack of openness. Generating high-quality audio requires modeling complex signals and patterns at different scales. Music, in particular, poses a challenge as it consists of both local and long-range patterns, from individual notes to the overall musical structure with multiple instruments.

The AudioCraft family of models addresses these challenges by producing high-quality audio with long-term consistency. It simplifies the design of generative models for audio compared to previous work, allowing users to experiment with existing models and develop their own. This makes AudioCraft suitable for music, sound, compression, and generation, all within the same platform. Building upon the open-source foundation, users can contribute to the development of sound generators, compression algorithms, and music generators.

This release of AudioCraft offers new possibilities for musicians and sound designers to find inspiration, brainstorm ideas, and iterate on their compositions in innovative ways. With even more controls, MusicGen has the potential to become a new type of instrument. The AudioCraft family of models empowers creators to explore and create, and Meta is excited to see what people will accomplish with it.

