Introducing AudioCraft: An AI Tool for Generating Audio and Music from Text

Imagine being able to explore new musical compositions without actually playing an instrument or easily adding a soundtrack to your video ad on Instagram. This is now possible with AudioCraft, our latest AI tool that generates high-quality, realistic audio and music from text prompts.

AudioCraft comprises three models: MusicGen, AudioGen, and EnCodec. MusicGen generates music from text prompts, while AudioGen produces audio from text prompts using public sound effects. We are excited to announce an improved version of our EnCodec decoder, which enables higher quality music generation with fewer artifacts. Additionally, we are sharing our pre-trained AudioGen models that allow you to generate environmental sounds and sound effects like a dog barking, cars honking, or footsteps on a wooden floor. We are also open-sourcing the AudioCraft model weights and code, enabling researchers and practitioners to train their own models with their datasets and contribute to the field of AI-generated audio and music.

While generative AI has seen significant developments in images, video, and text, audio has lagged behind. Existing work in audio generation is complex and not easily accessible. Producing high-fidelity audio requires modeling complex signals and patterns at various scales. Music, in particular, poses a challenge due to its local and long-range patterns, from individual notes to global musical structures with multiple instruments.

The AudioCraft family of models tackles these challenges and offers high-quality audio with long-term consistency, all while being user-friendly. By simplifying the overall design of generative models for audio, we provide researchers and enthusiasts with the opportunity to experiment and develop their own models using the existing models Meta has been working on.

AudioCraft covers music, sound, compression, and generation in one comprehensive tool. Its easy-to-use nature allows individuals to build upon and improve sound generators, compression algorithms, and music generators using the existing code base. By establishing a solid open-source foundation, we hope to foster innovation and shape the future of audio and music production.

With additional controls, we believe that MusicGen can evolve into a new type of instrument, much like synthesizers did when they first appeared. The AudioCraft family of models serves as a source of inspiration for musicians and sound designers, enabling them to quickly brainstorm and iterate on their compositions in innovative ways. We are excited to witness the creative possibilities that AudioCraft will unlock.

To learn more about AudioCraft, visit our AI blog.