Intel Launches Innovation Center in Shenzhen to Develop AI and Chip Solutions for the Local Market

Intel has recently opened an innovation center in Shenzhen, China, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), chips, and edge computing applications tailored specifically for the local market. The decision by Intel somewhat contradicts the harsh stance that the U.S. has taken against Chinese high-tech industries.

The innovation center, known as the Intel Greater Bay Area Innovation Centre, is a collaborative effort between Intel, the Nanshan district government in Shenzhen, and local technology firms. The center aims to utilize Intel’s existing technologies and products to drive application innovations for partners and customers, with a particular emphasis on AI, chip applications, and edge computing.

To support this endeavor, Intel will establish multiple joint laboratories with key partners, such as Ugreen, Senary Technology Group, and Chipsea Technologies. These laboratories will focus on research areas like low-carbon and energy-saving IT solutions, PC and server chips, as well as smart transport.

In addition, Intel has committed to providing technical and resource support for startups in Nanshan to facilitate their market roll-outs and industry access. The opening ceremony of the innovation center was attended by around 60 local tech firms.

The launch of the innovation center coincides with Intel’s introduction of its new Gaudi 2 processor, specifically designed for AI training and inference. The processor meets U.S. export requirements and can be sold to Chinese customers. This customized version is expected to be in high demand as there are limited options for AI compute GPUs available to Chinese companies due to costs, high demand, and limited availability of Nvidia’s A800 and H800 GPUs.

Intel’s decision to establish a development hub in China can be seen as an effort to maintain a strong presence in the Chinese market amidst the deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China, which has resulted in restrictions on chip exports.