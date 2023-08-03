Intel Opens Innovation Center in Shenzhen, China

Intel has launched an innovation center in Shenzhen, China to focus on artificial intelligence (AI), chips, and edge computing applications for the local market. The center aims to develop products specifically for China. This decision by the U.S. company is notable as it seemingly contradicts the U.S. government’s tough stance against Chinese high-tech industries.

The Intel Greater Bay Area Innovation Centre is a collaborative effort between Intel, the Nanshan district government in Shenzhen, and local technology firms. Intel will work with portable electronics maker Ugreen, as well as chip designers Senary Technology Group and Chipsea Technologies, to create joint laboratories. These labs will conduct research in areas such as low-carbon IT solutions, PC and server chips, and smart transport.

In addition, Intel plans to support startups in Nanshan by providing technical and resource assistance, facilitating market roll-outs and industry access. The unveiling of the innovation center coincided with Intel’s introduction of the Gaudi 2 processor, designed for AI training and inference. This configuration meets U.S. export requirements and can be sold to Chinese customers.

Intel’s decision to open an innovation center in China is an effort to maintain a presence in the country despite the deteriorating relationship between the U.S. and China. The U.S. has placed restrictions on chip exports, making it challenging for Chinese companies to access certain technologies. By developing products specifically for China, Intel aims to address this issue.

Overall, the establishment of the innovation center in Shenzhen positions Intel to collaborate with local partners and capitalize on the growing demand for AI, chips, and edge computing applications in China’s market.