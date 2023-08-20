The Best New Stuff on the Internet this Week

Welcome back to issue No. 2 of Installer, your guide to all the best and Verge-iest stuff in the world. Thanks to everyone who’s been giving feedback and suggestions! We’ve made a few changes based on your input, so let’s jump right into it.

First up, if you’re interested in the fight for the future of the Internet Archive, I recommend checking out “The Internet Dilemma” from Radiolab. It’s a 30-minute podcast episode that provides a well-rounded summary of the Section 230 debate. The episode also discusses the launch of a new cryptocurrency, making it a must-listen for tech enthusiasts.

If you’re into podcasts, I highly recommend “The Doomsday AI Scenario in Hollywood” from The Town. Justine Bateman explores the impact of AI on the entertainment industry, offering intriguing insights and thought-provoking discussions.

On the smartphone front, the Nokia G310 5G is worth noting. While I can’t vouch for its quality, it’s an interesting phone with a focus on user repairability. You’ll have the option to replace storage and batteries, which is not common in the US market.

For those in need of a utility knife, the Keen from Studio Neat is a sleek and handy accessory. Although it comes with a higher price tag, Studio Neat products are known for their quality and durability.

If you’re looking for AI tools, Perplexity AI 2.0 is worth checking out. This AI chatbot provides informative answers and credible sources for a wide range of inquiries. They recently underwent a redesign, resulting in a more user-friendly interface.

On the entertainment front, I’m excited to catch Blue Beetle in theaters this weekend. This superhero flick promises to be fun and enjoyable, even if it follows a familiar formula.

For gaming enthusiasts, the 8BitDo Micro controller is a must-have smartphone accessory. This tiny game controller will enhance your gaming experience, especially for 2D games.

Finally, if you’re in the market for desk speakers, the Supreme Soundsticks collaboration by Harman/Kardon is worth considering. These speakers have a striking design, and while they may be more expensive than the standard model, the unique red color is quite captivating.

For a more aesthetically pleasing charging stand, check out the Zen Magsafe Charger Stand by Maisy Leigh. This colorful stand adds a touch of personality to your desk setup while maintaining functionality.

I hope you find these recommendations helpful!