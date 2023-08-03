Instagram Developing Notifications for AI Content Creation

Instagram is reportedly working on notifications to indicate when artificial intelligence (AI) is used for content creation on its platform. The social media app plans to label posts that are created or modified using AI technology, making them easily identifiable to users.

The notification will state, “The creator or Meta said that this content was created or edited with AI,” followed by an explanation that AI can generate text, images, and video. It appears that there will also be a link for users to learn more about the integration of AI into Instagram’s products.

While Meta, the parent company of Instagram, declined to comment on this development, mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, known for discovering new Instagram features in advance, shared a screenshot of the notification.

This move follows the growing use of AI by various tech giants and the rise of class-action lawsuits against AI companies concerning the data used for training AI systems. In response, several companies, including Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI, have made voluntary commitments to ensure the safety of their products prior to launch. These commitments include internal and external security testing, allowing independent experts to review AI cybersecurity.

By introducing notifications for AI-created or AI-modified content, Instagram aims to increase transparency and inform users about the use of AI technology on the platform. This feature will enable users to have a better understanding of the content they are consuming and the potential impact of AI in its creation.

As AI continues to play a significant role in content creation and online platforms, such notifications can help build trust and foster informed engagement among Instagram users.