Instagram Reportedly Developing Labels for AI-Generated Content

Meta Platforms is said to be working on labels that will allow creators to identify images generated by Meta AI. Screenshots shared by developer and reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi suggest that Instagram may soon introduce in-app messages to label posts created using generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools. The message states, “The creator or Meta said that this content was created or edited with AI.” Other labels mentioned include “generated by Meta AI,” and it is believed that content created with AI will typically be labeled to be easily identified. However, Meta declined to comment on the matter.

Paluzzi has also uncovered signs of other generative AI tools for Instagram. This development follows a recent commitment from companies like Meta, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI to adopt AI safety measures, including the use of watermarks. President Joe Biden lauded these commitments as a positive step forward, but emphasized the need for continued collaborative efforts.

In related news, Meta and Microsoft recently released an AI model called Llama 2, both for research and commercial use. Meta advocates for an open approach to AI model development, believing that transparency and accessibility are key. They aim to provide resources to assist developers and researchers in effectively “stress testing” AI models.

Additional details can be found at FOXBusiness.com.