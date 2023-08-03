Instagram to Introduce Labels for AI-Generated Content

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, is reportedly working on developing labels that will allow creators to identify images generated by artificial intelligence (AI). Screenshots shared by developer Alessandro Paluzzi on social media reveal an in-app message that indicates posts created with generative AI tools may soon be labeled within the Instagram platform.

The message states, “The creator or Meta said that this content was created or edited with AI.” Other labels mentioned include “generated by Meta AI” and the assertion that “content created with AI is typically labeled so that it can be easily detected.” Meta declined to comment on the matter.

Paluzzi has also shared indications of other generative AI tools for Instagram. This development comes after several tech companies, including Meta, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI, committed to adopting AI safety measures, such as the use of watermarks, last month. President Joe Biden praised these commitments while emphasizing the need for further collaboration in this area.

Meta and Microsoft recently released an AI model called Llama 2 for both research and commercial use. Meta believes in an open approach to AI development, considering it safer and allowing for thorough testing by developers and researchers. The company aims to promote transparency and access, acknowledging the risks associated with AI while providing resources to facilitate responsible usage.

These updates indicate Meta’s ongoing efforts to address AI-related challenges and ensure the responsible use of the technologies within its platforms.