Instagram Testing New Notices to Identify AI-Generated Content

Instagram is reportedly testing new notices that will indicate when content has been created or edited using artificial intelligence (AI). App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shared a screenshot of an Instagram page stating that the content was “created or edited with AI.” The notice also provides a brief description of generative AI and instructions on identifying AI-powered posts. This development follows commitments made by Meta, along with other major AI players, to responsibly develop AI technology, including the development of a watermarking system to inform users about AI-generated content. It is unclear how automated Instagram’s labeling system will be and if users will be required to disclose the use of AI. However, the presence of the words “Meta said” suggests that Meta may proactively apply the notice in some cases. Meta declined to comment on the notice, leaving its implementation details unclear. AI-generated misinformation has emerged as a concern, as seen when a picture of the pope in a puffy jacket went viral. Although still in its early stages, Meta has open-sourced its large language model LLaMA 2, hinting at potential generative AI features for products like Instagram. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has mentioned the development of features like using text prompts to modify photos for Instagram Stories. Google has also announced a tool to determine if an image has been AI-generated, set to launch this summer.

