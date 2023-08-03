Instagram Labels AI-Generated Content to Enhance Web Safety

Instagram is reportedly introducing a new feature to label social media posts created by artificial intelligence, including ChatGPT, as “AI-generated content.” This development is seen as a significant move towards increasing online safety, according to security researchers.

The feature was recently discovered by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi, following a meeting at the White House where Instagram parent company Meta, along with six other major tech companies, made voluntary commitments to enhance AI security. One of these commitments involves implementing a watermark to identify content originating from “synthetic” users.

The rise of deepfake images and videos circulating online has raised concerns about the authenticity of media content. As artificial intelligence continues to advance, it becomes increasingly challenging to distinguish between genuine and artificially generated content. Without appropriate labeling, the public relies solely on personal intuition, creating potential risks.

Deepfakes and AI-authored media have garnered significant attention due to the SAG-AFTRA writer’s strike in Hollywood, the Biden Administration’s efforts to establish national AI security policies, and their increasing presence in online and real-world crimes. In one case highlighted by the FBI, cybercriminals exploited fake social media posts in a sextortionist ring to deceive both children and adults. Additionally, in another incident, a cybercriminal attempted extortion by using a deepfake voice impersonation.

While security tools currently demonstrate a relatively high success rate in detecting AI-generated content, researchers caution that cybercriminals are continuously improving their evasion techniques. Therefore, it is crucial to help individuals differentiate between chatbot-generated and human content, as well as distinguish what is genuine and what is not.

Experts assert that Instagram’s move towards a more transparent media landscape is positive and necessary. The successful integration of AI into daily life relies on large influential companies leading the way by adhering to standards and regulations that foster accountability and responsibility.

