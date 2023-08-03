Instagram Implements Feature to Label AI-Generated Content

Instagram is introducing a feature that will identify social media posts created by artificial intelligence (AI) systems, such as ChatGPT, as “AI-generated content.” This move is seen as a significant step in enhancing web safety, according to security researchers.

The discovery of this feature was made by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi shortly after Meta, the parent company of Instagram, and six other major tech companies made voluntary commitments to securing AI during a meeting at the White House. One of these commitments involves implementing watermarks to identify content originating from “synthetic” users.

The increasing abuse of deepfake images and videos online has raised concerns about the challenge of distinguishing between real and artificially generated media. Without proper labeling, the public is left to rely solely on their personal judgment, which can be unreliable.

Deepfakes and AI-authored media have gained prominence due to the SAG-AFTRA writer’s strike in Hollywood, efforts by the Biden Administration to create cohesive national policies for secure AI development, and the growing involvement of AI in online and real-world crimes. Recent incidents include a sextortionist ring using fake social media posts to deceive victims and a cybercriminal attempting to extort money by using a deepfake of a kidnapped child’s plea for help.

While current security tools have a relatively high success rate in detecting AI-generated content, researchers warn that cybercriminals are becoming more adept at evading these protections. Therefore, it is crucial to help individuals discern between chatbot-generated content and authentic content, as well as distinguishing what is real and what is not. This is considered a crucial first step in addressing the various threats posed by AI.

The labeling effort by Instagram is viewed as a positive stride towards a more transparent media landscape. By aligning with standards and regulations that enforce accountability and responsibility, large companies like Instagram can play a leading role in successfully integrating AI into our daily lives.

