Instagram Implements Feature to Label AI-Generated Content

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will mark social media posts created by artificial intelligence, such as ChatGPT, as “AI-generated content.” Security researchers view this as a significant step towards enhancing web safety.

The recent discovery of this feature by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi follows Meta’s (Instagram’s parent company) and six other major tech companies’ commitment to securing AI at a meeting held at the White House. These commitments include the introduction of a watermark to identify content produced by “synthetic” users.

Concerns over deepfake images and videos are on the rise as advancements in artificial intelligence make it increasingly difficult to distinguish between authentic and artificially generated media. Without proper labeling, individuals are left to rely solely on their own intuition, according to Eduardo Azanza, CEO of Veridas.

Deepfakes and AI-authored media have gained national attention due to events like the SAG-AFTRA writer’s strike in Hollywood and the Biden Administration’s efforts to establish comprehensive national policies on AI security. Furthermore, the prevalence of AI in both online and real-world crime has escalated.

The FBI has recently raised an alert regarding a sextortionist ring that uses fake social media posts to deceive both children and adults. In another case, a cybercriminal attempted to extort $1 million from an Arizona woman by deepfaking her daughter’s voice to create a plea for help.

While current security tools are relatively successful in detecting AI-generated content, researchers warn that cybercriminals are improving their methods to evade detection. Therefore, it is crucial to help the general public distinguish between content generated by AI and genuine content, as it is the first step in mitigating the various threats posed by AI.

Azanza regards Instagram’s labeling initiative as a positive move towards a more transparent media landscape. He emphasizes the importance of leading companies like Instagram in aligning with accountability and responsibility standards and regulations to ensure successful integration of AI into our daily lives.

Requests for comments from Meta and Instagram regarding this matter were not immediately returned.