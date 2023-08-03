Insilico Medicine Demonstrates High Accuracy in Predicting Clinical Trial Success with AI

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, has achieved a high degree of accuracy in predicting the success of Phase II to Phase III clinical trials using its proprietary AI tool called inClinico. The research, published in Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics, showcases the effectiveness of Insilico’s transformer-based AI clinical trial prediction system.

The inClinico system is part of the Medicine42 clinical trials analysis and planning platform and integrates AI engines to forecast clinical trial outcomes. It is currently available for use in pilots, collaborations, and qualifying industry analysts, hedge funds, and banks interested in comparing human analytical performance with that of AI algorithms.

The system was validated through retrospective, quasi-prospective, and prospective validation studies. Leveraging generative AI and multimodal data, including text, omics, trial design, and molecule properties, inClinico was trained on over 55,600 unique Phase II clinical trials spanning seven years. The subsequent clinical trial probability of success model developed by Insilico demonstrated 79% accuracy in predicting real-world trial outcomes in the prospective validation set.

Approximately 90% of drug development failures occur during the clinical stage. Challenges such as efficacy demonstration, safety concerns, disease complexity, and data complexity result in substantial financial losses and wasted time.

Insilico’s AI system aims to solve these problems by providing critical insights to help companies prioritize drug discovery programs and assisting investors in identifying the most promising programs. The platform has been validated internally and with pharmaceutical companies and financial institutions, achieving a high level of discrimination capability.

The study also highlighted that target choice has a larger impact on clinical trial outcome prediction than trial design, emphasizing the importance of efficacy in trial success. The research demonstrated the applicability of inClinico even without prior information on the clinical relevance of a drug’s mechanism of action in a specific disease.

Additionally, the system showed potential in providing technical due diligence insights for investors and aiding pharmaceutical companies in prioritizing drug development programs. Insilico plans to continue refining the AI tool by identifying more granular components of clinical trial protocols and developing generative AI models to optimize clinical protocols and patient selection criteria.

Overall, Insilico Medicine’s research showcases the potential of AI in accurately predicting clinical trial success, offering new possibilities for the pharmaceutical industry and investors.