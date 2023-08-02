Insilico Medicine Achieves Breakthrough in Generative AI Drug Discovery

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug discovery company, has made a significant breakthrough in utilizing multiple generative AI models and AlphaFold structures for drug discovery. By applying Insilico’s generative chemistry engine to AlphaFold-predicted protein structures, the researchers were able to identify novel and selective inhibitors for salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2), a potential target for anti-inflammation and anti-cancer therapy.

SIK2 is found to be overexpressed in 30% of human ovarian cancers. The findings of this research were published in the July 13 edition of Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry. The use of Insilico’s Pharma.AI platform, combined with AlphaFold predicted structures, enabled the discovery of a series of potent and selective SIK2 inhibitors using a structure-based design strategy.

This is the second study in which Insilico has published using its generative AI platform in combination with AlphaFold. In a previous study published in Chemical Science, Insilico researchers collaborated with Alán Aspuru-Guzik and Michael Levitt to generate a novel inhibitor for CDK20, a potential drug target for hepatocellular carcinoma. The study prioritized 54 molecules out of 8,918 designed compounds, and two compounds showed strong potency in inhibiting the intended target.

Insilico Medicine’s CEO, Alex Zhavoronkov, expressed the potential of AI systems working together to discover novel therapeutics when structural data is limited. Utilizing AlphaFold predictions in drug discovery can streamline the process by identifying potential drug targets more efficiently. Insilico’s generative chemistry platform can then generate novel chemical structures optimized for these targets.

With the incorporation of the latest technological advancements, such as AlphaFold, large language models, and quantum computing, Insilico Medicine continues to accelerate its generative AI drug discovery platform. The company has already advanced a lead generative AI-discovered and designed drug for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to Phase II clinical trials, with two additional clinical-stage programs and over 30 drugs in development for various diseases.