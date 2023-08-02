Insilico Medicine Makes Breakthrough in AI Drug Discovery with AlphaFold

Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage AI drug discovery company, has achieved a significant breakthrough in utilizing generative AI models and AlphaFold structures for drug discovery. Using Insilico’s generative chemistry engine and AlphaFold-predicted protein structures, researchers have discovered novel inhibitors for salt-inducible kinase 2 (SIK2), a potential target for anti-inflammation and anti-cancer therapy.

SIK2 is highly overexpressed in 30% of human ovarian cancers. The findings of this study were published in the journal Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry.

Insilico Medicine’s generative chemistry platform, combined with AlphaFold-predicted structures, enabled the identification of a series of potent and selective SIK2 inhibitors through a structure-based design strategy. This breakthrough demonstrates the power of Insilico’s Pharma.AI platform.

This is the second study from Insilico Medicine that utilizes its generative AI platform in combination with AlphaFold. In a previous paper published in the journal Chemical Science, researchers used AlphaFold2-predicted protein structures to identify a novel inhibitor for CDK20, a drug target for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Insilico’s generative chemistry platform, combined with AlphaFold’s predicted protein structures, has the potential to streamline the drug discovery process by efficiently identifying potential drug targets. The crystal prediction platform provides valuable insights into the physical and chemical properties of compounds, aiding in the design and development of new drugs.

In this new paper, Insilico Medicine utilized AlphaFold-predicted protein structures to generate a series of hinge cores. Through molecular docking, synthesis, and biological evaluation, a hit molecule targeting SIK2 was obtained with a novel scaffold. Further exploration led to the discovery of a compound with superior potency against SIK2 compared to reported inhibitors. This compound also demonstrated excellent selectivity and favorable in vitro ADMET profiles.

Insilico Medicine is continuously advancing its generative AI drug discovery platform, incorporating the latest technological advances such as AlphaFold, large language models, and quantum computing. The company has several clinical-stage programs and over 30 drugs in development for various diseases including cancer, fibrosis, immunity, central nervous system diseases, and aging-related diseases.