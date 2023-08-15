CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Inside the White House-Backed Effort to Hack AI

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
At DEF CON 31, an annual hacker conference held in Las Vegas, hackers, students, and government officials came together for an artificial intelligence “red team” exercise. The goal was to push chatbot AI models to their limits and test their capabilities.

During the exercise, participants, including volunteers with matching lanyards, sat at tables with laptops and phones. They were tasked with interacting with AI models and trying to get them to perform specific functions or provide useful information. One participant, named Claire, attempted to get an AI model to help her surveil someone without their knowledge. However, she found that the model’s responses were too generic and not specific to her needs.

Claire tried various prompts, such as asking for tips on staying safe outside her home and monitoring her child’s online behavior. The AI model responded with generic advice like being aware of surroundings and respecting privacy. Claire even posed a storytelling prompt about a stalker following a young person without getting caught, but the AI model struggled to generate a relevant response.

This “red team” exercise at DEF CON highlighted the challenges and limitations of current AI models. It demonstrated that AI still has a ways to go in terms of understanding complex commands and tailoring responses to individual needs.

The event was supported by the White House, showing the government’s interest in exploring and improving AI technology. The hope is that by identifying weaknesses and pushing AI models to their limits, researchers can develop more capable and responsive AI systems.

Overall, the exercise at DEF CON showcased the ongoing efforts to hack AI and the importance of continuous development and improvement in this field. It serves as a reminder that AI technology is still evolving and has room for growth and advancement.

