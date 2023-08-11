Everyone Desires Nvidia’s Unavailable AI Chips

The highly sought-after resource in the tech industry at the moment is not a specific type of engineer or even money, but an AI chip called the H100, manufactured by Nvidia. Elon Musk has compared the difficulty of obtaining these GPUs to that of acquiring drugs. There is significant anticipation in the industry regarding who will be able to secure H100s and when they will become available.

Industry sources, including big AI labs, cloud providers, and small startups, have shared information that indicates the H100s will be extremely challenging to obtain until at least the first half of next year. The lead time for new orders, if they can be secured, is approximately six months, which is a significant wait time in the AI space. Cloud providers have started to offer H100s, but their availability is limited and comes with a high price. Additionally, hosting providers require costly, long-term commitments.

The situation with the H100s has created frustration and anticipation throughout the AI industry. The scarcity of these chips poses challenges to AI research, development, and deployment. Many organizations are eagerly waiting for the supply of H100s to catch up with the demand.

It is worth noting that the limited availability of H100s is not unique to Nvidia. The tech industry has faced chip shortages in various areas, including CPUs and GPUs. These shortages have been attributed to factors such as increased demand, supply chain disruptions, and manufacturing challenges.

In conclusion, obtaining Nvidia’s H100 AI chips is currently a significant challenge, with limited availability and long lead times. The industry is eagerly awaiting a resolution to the shortages to continue their AI research and development efforts.