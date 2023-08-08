AI Deepfakes: A Blessing or a Curse for Adult Performers?

Coralyn Jewel, an adult performer, has embraced AI-generated deepfake images of herself. She created these authorized deepfakes using DeepFake.com’s image-generating software, which was trained from approximately 100 images that she provided. Initially skeptical, she now posts some of these images on her social media and acknowledges that people are amazed by their resemblance to her.

While Jewel sees AI images as a potential boost to her income, other performers are more skeptical. Some even fear that AI could significantly impact the profitability of online sex work. Additionally, the issue of consent arises, as about 96% of deepfakes are nonconsensual pornography.

Adult performers are especially vulnerable to AI and impersonation due to the nature of their work, which involves selling images of themselves. A study by the NSFW content creator platform MyClub reveals that 58% of adult creators have experienced online impersonation. The Adult Performance Artist Guild (APAG), a union for adult creators, draws parallels between the adult industry and Hollywood, emphasizing the need for fair treatment.

Laws have not yet caught up with deepfake technology, making it challenging to address the inherent issues. Professor Kristjan Kikerpill states that rules and enforcement often lag behind digital content. Nevertheless, some performers view AI as a positive addition to their work lives. They use AI for tasks like automated messaging to fans and realistic avatars that possess their voice.

The response from fans regarding AI-generated content is mixed. Some fans cannot differentiate between AI and actual human interaction, while others appreciate transparency from creators. Platforms like MyClub have implemented face verification systems to ensure the authenticity of creators, but concerns about bias exist.

Ultimately, the use of AI deepfakes poses both benefits and challenges for adult performers. While it presents opportunities for increased revenue and efficiency, it also raises concerns around consent, labor issues, and bias in verification systems. As technology continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how the industry will adapt to these complexities.