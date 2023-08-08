AI Deepfakes in the Adult Entertainment Industry: Controversy and Potential

Coralyn Jewel, an adult performer, has embraced AI deepfake technology on DeepFake.com. She created an authorized deepfake image of herself using the site’s image-generating software, based on about 100 images she provided. While initially skeptical, Jewel now posts some of these deepfake images on her social media, as fans are amazed at the likeness.

Jewel sees AI deepfakes as a potential boost for her business, directing more people to her website where she can sell exclusive content. However, she also worries that AI images might overshadow her real self, even though her fans appreciate her personality.

Most users on DeepFake.com are not performers like Jewel but rather fans creating custom images without the consent of the women portrayed. This raises concerns about consent and the potential for unauthorized use of AI deepfake technology.

Adult performers are especially vulnerable to AI and impersonation since their careers involve selling images of themselves. A study conducted by NSFW content creator platform MyClub revealed that 58 percent of adult creators have experienced online impersonation.

Laws have not adequately addressed the challenges posed by deepfake technology. Enforcement is difficult due to the fast-paced nature of digital content. Meanwhile, some performers, like Jessica Moore, find AI to be a helpful tool in their work, allowing them to offload repetitive tasks and better manage their online presence.

However, concerns remain about whether fans can distinguish between AI-generated content and interactions with real humans. Some creators believe transparency is key, while others argue for stricter face verification systems to avoid impersonation. Nevertheless, concerns about bias and discrimination in AI algorithms raise questions about the fairness and effectiveness of these systems, especially for performers of color.

While AI deepfakes offer benefits and possibilities for revenue generation, the ethical complexities and labor issues within the adult entertainment industry persist. Solutions might require a combination of legal measures, industry self-regulation, and greater awareness among fans and consumers.