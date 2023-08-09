CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Videos Reveal the Use of AI to Catch Cheating Partners

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 9, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to amaze and scare people with its capabilities. Not only can it create AI girlfriends and influencers, but some are now using this technology to catch cheating significant others.

In a viral TikTok video, influencer Mia Dio exposed how she caught her boyfriend, Billy, cheating using AI. She used voice cloning software to clone his voice with his imported voicemails. Mia then called Billy’s best friend using Facetime audio from his iPad, and the friend seemingly confirmed her worst fear – that Billy had cheated on her with a sorority girl after a night of drinking.

The video, which resurfaced recently, ends with Mia appearing devastated by the news and hints at a part two where she confronts him. However, no part two video was ever posted, and Mia went on to produce content on other platforms about her ex.

Mia later revealed that the video was actually a prank on her fans, and both her boyfriend and friend were in on it. Nevertheless, she believes her test demonstrated the potential for AI to be used in catching cheaters. She explains that technology and social media have made cheating easier due to increased accessibility, but also made it easier to get caught.

Mia’s prank video has resonated with others who have similar concerns. She has received messages from girls reaching out to her about catching cheaters using AI. The widespread use of technology has brought attention to the problem of infidelity.

While the use of AI technology continues to advance, it is uncertain how far it will go. However, for now, AI is being utilized for other purposes, such as scamming lonely individuals or catching those who betray their partners. It serves as a reminder that AI can have a profound impact on our lives, both positive and negative.

