Indonesia Blocks Elon Musk’s Twitter as It Was Formerly Used for Inappropriate Content

Indonesia has blocked Elon Musk’s rebadged Twitter, X.com, due to its previous association with websites containing unsuitable content, including adult entertainment and gambling. The Ministry of Communication and Informatics in Indonesia is working with X/Twitter to resolve this issue. However, the country’s 24 million X/Twitter users are currently unable to access the site. The Ministry has actively monitored and terminated access to online gambling content, with over 846,000 instances cut off from 2018 to July 2023. They are encouraging the public to report such content and coordinating with law enforcement officials.

Japan to Use GPT-4 for Government Correspondence

The Japanese government is planning to utilize the GPT-4 multimodal large language model to assist with clerical work, analysis, and generating draft responses to parliamentary questions on a trial basis. Microsoft and the government of Japan have agreed that Microsoft will provide GPT-4 for government purposes. Upgrades to domestic datacenters are necessary to ensure onshore data storage to retain confidential information without facing legal complications. This move also enables more Japanese industries to adopt the technology. The launch of Azure OpenAI Service in the Japan region is expected to address data handling expectations and promote the utilization of generative AI in the public and private sectors.

Indian Minister Denies Breach of National Identity System

An Indian minister has denied any breach of the country’s national identity system, Adhaar. The railways minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, stated unequivocally in parliament that there has been no breach of Aadhaar card holders’ data from the Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). The minister emphasized that CIDR is not linked to any external database, such as bank databases. The Adhaar system has faced security-related concerns in the past, including unauthorized access to personal information, sub-optimal information security practices, and errors in individual biometric data.

Alibaba Subsidiary Sells Stake in Blacklisted AI Company

Alibaba subsidiary Taobao has sold its entire stake in Chinese AI company SenseTime, which has been listed on US export ban registers since 2019. SenseTime has been linked to tracking and profiling the Chinese Muslim minority Uyghur population. Backers of SenseTime include Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek and SoftBank.

Seven Singapore Satellites Launched by Indian Space Research Organisation

Seven Singapore-made satellites were launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). The satellites included a radar imaging earth observation satellite called DS-SAR, a nanosatellite from NuSpace, a climate change focused remote sensing nanosatellite named Galassia-2, and others. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

5G Connections Surge in Asia Pacific

5G connections in the Asia Pacific region are projected to increase from four percent to over 40 percent by 2030, driven by factors such as falling device prices, rapid network expansion, and government efforts to integrate mobile technologies into society. However, almost half of the region’s population still lacks access to mobile internet. The services and manufacturing industries are predicted to be the primary beneficiaries of 5G, particularly in applications such as smart cities, smart factories, and the smart grid.

Other News:

– The US is concerned about the rise in Chinese semiconductor exports in 2022 when Russia needed them.

– A US think tank recommends closer monitoring of Chinese AI research.

– China’s restrictions on essential elements for electronic component manufacture are causing price increases.

– TSMC is constructing a new chip fab in northern Taiwan.

– India’s major outsourcing firms are facing challenges in training staff in AI applications to meet demand.