India’s Role in the Global AI Race: Stepping Up to Become an AI Leader

According to a report by Slack’s ‘State of Work,’ 75% of Indians use artificial intelligence (AI) tools on a daily basis. India has not only been a tech talent pool for global giants but is also emerging as one of the top AI adopters in the world. With over 60 active startups in the generative AI section, India is keen to play a major role in the AI ecosystem.

During a panel discussion at the Entrepreneur 2023 Summit in New Delhi, industry players emphasized the need for India to step up in the AI race. The panel, moderated by Gagandeep Reehal, featured experts such as Amitabh Roy Chowdhury (Co-founder and CEO, Prisma AI), Ranjan Kumar (Founder and CEO, Entropik), and Ajit Patil (Co-Founder and Managing Director, DeepTek.ai).

Ranjan Kumar highlighted the three key drivers that will propel India to the next stage in AI development. These drivers include the creation of core proprietary technologies, the development of the essential ecosystem, and the availability of talent and innovation.

Amitabh Roy Chowdhury acknowledged that India is still primarily focused on IT applications and services rather than core product development. However, he expressed optimism about India’s potential to make a significant impact in the AI economy, citing the country’s talent pool and data as key advantages.

The report from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) revealed that a majority of American AI companies were founded or co-founded by Indian immigrants. While the foundation of AI technologies is often built in the West, India has the opportunity to excel in developing core platforms, tools, and applications.

Gagandeep Reehal highlighted the importance of data in AI development, emphasizing that India possesses a significant repository of data, particularly in the medical field. The panel also discussed the challenges of AI, including the need for responsible AI practices and the potential existential threat it may pose.

In conclusion, India is stepping up its efforts to become a leader in the global AI race. With a strong talent pool and access to vast amounts of data, India has the potential to make a significant impact in the AI economy. However, the development of core fundamental technologies and the establishment of responsible AI practices remain crucial for India’s success.

