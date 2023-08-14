Indian Enterprises Increasing AI Adoption in Industrial and Manufacturing Sectors

Indian enterprises have significantly increased their adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) following the Covid-19 pandemic, with the industrial products and manufacturing sector seeing the highest adoption rates, according to a report by PwC.

The report, titled “Towards a smarter tomorrow: Impact of AI in the post-COVID era,” reveals that the industrial products and manufacturing sector has experienced the greatest adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) over the past two years. In fact, 64% of surveyed organizations in this sector stated that they are in the early stages of their AI-based transformation journey. This reflects the immense opportunities for further investment and growth driven by AI/ML solutions in this sector.

The PwC report is based on surveys conducted with more than 220 CXOs and decision-makers in the Indian market between 2022 and 2023. It serves as a follow-up to a previous survey conducted in 2020.

While the industrial products and manufacturing sector has witnessed a 20% increase in AI/ML implementation over the past two years, the travel and hospitality industry has reached a point of saturation in terms of AI adoption. Other sectors such as technology, media, telecom, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals have made steady progress in AI adoption, but they face challenges in measuring the return on investments, particularly in the pre- and post-Covid-19 era.

The report also highlights a decline in AI adoption in the retail and consumer market due to difficulties in identifying potential use cases amidst changing market forces and consumer behavior.

In summary, Indian enterprises are embracing AI technology at a rapid pace, with the industrial products and manufacturing sector leading in terms of adoption rates. While other sectors have made progress, challenges remain in measuring the returns on AI investments. The travel and hospitality industry, on the other hand, is approaching saturation in terms of AI adoption.