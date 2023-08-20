India Expands Digital Payments to Rural Areas Using Artificial Intelligence

India is leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve digital payments in rural areas. The Universal Payments Interface (UPI), which has around 350 million users, has faced challenges in rural regions due to limited internet access and lower literacy levels. In response, the Reserve Bank of India has introduced a plan for “conversational” payments, enabling UPI users to make verbal transfer instructions on their phones, with AI-based speech recognition processing the requests.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has developed open-source AI language tools for this service. Initially available in English and Hindi, the platform will eventually support other languages as well. The central bank has stated that users without internet access can still conduct transactions using near field communication technology, facilitating retail digital payments even in areas with weak or no internet or telecom connectivity.

The launch comes as UPI continues to dominate India’s retail sector. PYMNTS research shows that almost half of all retail transactions in India are conducted using UPI. Additionally, UPI is particularly popular for digital retail purchases, with 55% of Indian consumers utilizing it for their most recent digital retail transactions compared to 37% for in-store purchases.

India’s widespread adoption of mobile phone usage for bill payments, banking, and merchant transactions since the introduction of UPI in 2016 has contributed to its success. PYMNTS research reveals that 55% of retail purchases in India are made through digital wallets. The country accounts for 46% of global real-time payments and conducts more digital transactions than any other location worldwide.

This digital payment landscape has intensified the rivalry between retail giants Walmart and Amazon. India has become a crucial battleground for these businesses seeking to expand their presence and capture market share. With its innovative approach and high adoption rates among millennials and Generation Z, India leads the way in embracing digital-first shopping experiences.