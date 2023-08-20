India to Expand Digital Payments Infrastructure with Voice-Based and Offline Options

India is set to introduce voice-based and offline digital payment solutions to alleviate the digital divide between urban and rural areas and enhance the country’s growing digital infrastructure. The Universal Payments Interface (UPI), launched in 2016, has played a crucial role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to develop India’s digital ecosystem and connect the nation of 1.3 billion people to the online world.

Currently, around 350 million individuals utilize UPI for instant money transfers and payment of goods and services. With nearly 10 billion transactions recorded in July, a surge of over 50% compared to the same period last year, UPI has witnessed significant adoption. However, its reach in India’s rural regions has been limited due to inadequate internet access and lower literacy rates outside urban areas.

To bridge this gap, the Reserve Bank of India recently unveiled plans for “conversational” payments. Users of UPI will be able to make voice-based instructions through their smartphones, which will be processed using AI-powered speech recognition technology to initiate transactions. The initial rollout will include English and Hindi languages, followed by expansion into other Indian languages.

Additionally, users will have the option to conduct transactions offline using near field communication (NFC) technology, commonly used in contactless card payments. This move aims to enable digital retail payments in areas with weak or no internet or telecom connectivity.

The introduction of these features, expected to occur in the upcoming months, will support digital payment adoption in regions outside major cities, fostering inclusive growth. Dilip Asbe, head of the National Payments Corporation of India, expressed that these measures would create new use cases and expand the user base.

Promoting cashless payments as part of the India Stack initiative, the government aims to formalize the country’s predominantly cash-dependent economy by assimilating it into the formal financial system. The UPI system has also attracted foreign investment, with companies like Google and PhonePe building popular payment apps. Other countries, such as Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, have integrated elements of India’s payments infrastructure into their own systems.

However, analysts raise concerns about unequal access to digital tools, as less than half of India’s population uses the internet and only 15% of rural households have internet connectivity. Furthermore, India has the largest population of illiterate adults globally, amounting to approximately 300 million people.

Bridging the digital divide poses a challenge, but it is viewed as a long-term value creator. Critics also highlight the need for stronger data protection policies as India’s rapid digitization has outpaced privacy safeguards. Although the recently passed personal data security bill has been deemed a significant step, privacy advocates argue that it does not go far enough.

The implementation of the voice function at scale may face difficulties due to the multitude of languages spoken across the country. Jayanth Kolla, co-founder of tech consultancy Convergence Catalyst, emphasized this potential challenge in achieving universal recognition and functionality.

Overall, India’s initiatives to expand digital payment infrastructure through voice-based and offline options have the potential to strengthen financial inclusion and bridge the digital divide between urban and rural areas.