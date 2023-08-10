India’s Central Bank Explores AI-Powered Conversational Payments

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has proposed the idea of using artificial intelligence (AI) in conversational payments on the unified payments interface (UPI), the country’s instant payment system. The RBI recognizes the transformative impact of UPI on digital payments in India, highlighting its user-friendly interface, safety, and security.

The RBI envisions an AI-powered system that can initiate and complete transactions through conversation. It believes that integrating AI into the digital economy holds immense potential for enhancing the ease of use and reach of the UPI system.

This AI system will be accessible through smartphones and feature phone-based UPI channels. The RBI aims to deepen digital penetration in the country by making this technology widely available. Initially, the system will support Hindi and English languages, with plans to expand language support to include more Indian languages in the future.

While AI has vast potential, it also brings risks and challenges. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently highlighted the risks associated with AI-generated avatars, raising concerns about the quality and authenticity of video verifications. Additionally, the music industry has witnessed AI-generated voices that closely resemble those of popular musicians, prompting discussions between Universal Music Group and Google about licensing melodies and vocal tracks for AI-generated songs.

The RBI’s exploration of AI-powered conversational payments reflects the ongoing digitization and technological advancements in India’s financial sector. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to leveraging AI to enhance the convenience and accessibility of digital payments for all citizens.