CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

India’s Central Bank Explores AI-Powered Conversational Payments

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 10, 2023
India’s Central Bank Explores AI-Powered Conversational Payments

India’s central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has proposed the idea of using artificial intelligence (AI) in conversational payments on the unified payments interface (UPI), the country’s instant payment system. The RBI recognizes the transformative impact of UPI on digital payments in India, highlighting its user-friendly interface, safety, and security.

The RBI envisions an AI-powered system that can initiate and complete transactions through conversation. It believes that integrating AI into the digital economy holds immense potential for enhancing the ease of use and reach of the UPI system.

This AI system will be accessible through smartphones and feature phone-based UPI channels. The RBI aims to deepen digital penetration in the country by making this technology widely available. Initially, the system will support Hindi and English languages, with plans to expand language support to include more Indian languages in the future.

While AI has vast potential, it also brings risks and challenges. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently highlighted the risks associated with AI-generated avatars, raising concerns about the quality and authenticity of video verifications. Additionally, the music industry has witnessed AI-generated voices that closely resemble those of popular musicians, prompting discussions between Universal Music Group and Google about licensing melodies and vocal tracks for AI-generated songs.

The RBI’s exploration of AI-powered conversational payments reflects the ongoing digitization and technological advancements in India’s financial sector. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to leveraging AI to enhance the convenience and accessibility of digital payments for all citizens.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

New York Times Updates Terms of Service to Prevent AI Training on Its Content

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
AI

President Biden Signs Order Restricting U.S. Investments in Chinese Tech Sectors

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
AI

President Biden Signs Executive Order Restricting U.S. Investments in Chinese Tech Sectors

Aug 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

Google Gboard Updates: New Features in the Works

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

New York Times Updates Terms of Service to Prevent AI Training on Its Content

Aug 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Surveillance: Top Global Smart Home Security Camera Innovations

Aug 10, 2023 0 Comments
AI

President Biden Signs Order Restricting U.S. Investments in Chinese Tech Sectors

Aug 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments