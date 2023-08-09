India and Artificial Intelligence Fuel Demand for ETFs in July

In July, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a focus on India and artificial intelligence (AI) saw increased demand, while Europe experienced a decline in popularity. Investors appear to be optimistic about the long-term potential of AI and India’s growing economy. India is expected to overtake China as the world’s fastest-growing large economy in the future. Karim Chedid, head of investment strategy for BlackRock’s iShares arm in the EMEA region, highlighted India’s favorable demographics and its large workforce and consumer base as factors driving investor interest in the country.

Indian equity ETFs attracted a net inflow of $1.5 billion in July, the second-highest monthly figure on record. The majority of the buying came from foreign investors, particularly those in the US, while investors in the EMEA region also contributed to the inflows.

The enthusiasm for India may also be influenced by the decline in oil prices, as India is a large net energy importer. On the other hand, AI continues to be a popular theme, attracting $5 billion in monthly inflows into technology ETFs. This brings the year-to-date tally for AI-related ETFs to $20.8 billion. Chedid noted that US indices have a greater focus on AI and technology compared to European indices, which could explain the shift in investor appetite towards these sectors.

The demand for AI-related ETFs has also revitalized interest in thematic ETFs, particularly those focused on robotics and AI sectors. However, Chedid cautioned that caution is needed as the US stock market rally has mainly been driven by a few tech giants. Some investors are now favoring equal-weighted funds to reduce exposure to these dominant companies.

In terms of global ETF flows, July saw net inflows of $88.1 billion, with equity ETFs experiencing weaker flows compared to the previous month. US equity funds accounted for the majority of the inflows, while investors outside of the US showed minimal interest in US equity ETFs. The economic backdrop in Europe has been deteriorating, which may explain the decline in flows to European equity ETFs.

At the sector level, financials and energy sectors saw positive inflows in July, driven by expanding net interest margins and a stabilization in oil prices. Notably, other cyclical sectors such as industrials and materials also saw significant buying activity.

It is worth mentioning that BlackRock has a positive view on the AI theme, as the earnings growth of tech companies has remained strong. However, Chedid expressed caution and believed that the US may be heading towards a recession in the second half of the year.